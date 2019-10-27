Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $257,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,750.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $63.04 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.