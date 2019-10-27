Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $126,216.81 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ESNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. The business had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.