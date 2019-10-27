Insider Buying: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) CEO Acquires $27,743,329.37 in Stock

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $27,743,329.37.

On Monday, September 30th, Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 1,343,334 shares of Franchise Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,120,008.00.

NASDAQ:FRGA opened at $11.94 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

