Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Position Increased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 25.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 71.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inseego by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG opened at $5.43 on Friday. Inseego Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INSG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

