Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann cut Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.
NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Inogen has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $204.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35.
In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,688.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.