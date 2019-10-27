Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann cut Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Inogen has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $204.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,688.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

