Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.35-6.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.35-6.40 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.