Informa (LON:INF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 905 ($11.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 960 ($12.54).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 819 ($10.70) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Informa to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 893.30 ($11.67).

LON:INF opened at GBX 773.80 ($10.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 812.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 814.24. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

