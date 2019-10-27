Independent Research Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €89.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AFX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.13 ($101.31).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.82. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a twelve month high of €111.50 ($129.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

