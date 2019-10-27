Incyte (INCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,061. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

