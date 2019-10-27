Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.14), approximately 289,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 238,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.31. The company has a market cap of $620.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.49.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £13,455 ($17,581.34).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

