ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $9.30. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 155,215 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.