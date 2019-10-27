Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.85.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $11.68 on Friday, hitting $171.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $172.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

