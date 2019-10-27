Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $11.68 on Friday, reaching $171.81. 2,709,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,424. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,133 shares of company stock worth $23,680,163 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

