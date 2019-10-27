IDEX (IEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In related news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $953,472.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,224,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

