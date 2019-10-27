Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ichor from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 523,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $646.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ichor by 170.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 324,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ichor by 83.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ichor by 830.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $2,076,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.