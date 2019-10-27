Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

IEP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.63. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

