Iberiabank Corp Sells 5,669 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 100.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 71,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.