Iberiabank Corp Sells 255 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after buying an additional 244,544 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after buying an additional 118,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

NVS opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

