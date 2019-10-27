Iberiabank Corp Purchases Shares of 2,242 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,114,000 after buying an additional 229,278 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 82.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $2,780,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $161.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

