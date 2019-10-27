Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

