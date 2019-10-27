HT&E (ASX:HT1) Trading Up 1.5%

HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.69 ($1.20) and last traded at A$1.67 ($1.18), approximately 191,671 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 928,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.64 ($1.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market cap of $474.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.79.

About HT&E (ASX:HT1)

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

