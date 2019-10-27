Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

HOLX stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

