Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $94.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of HLT traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $97.69. 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

