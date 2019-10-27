Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.