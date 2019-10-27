Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. BidaskClub raised Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.04. Heska has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heska by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.