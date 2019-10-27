Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.86. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

