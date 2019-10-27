HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Griffin Industrial Realty (OTCMKTS:GRIF) Head-To-Head Survey

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HENDERSON LD DE/S alerts:

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 13.99% 6.33% 2.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON LD DE/S $2.80 billion 8.23 $3.98 billion $0.52 9.17 Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 5.74 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HENDERSON LD DE/S and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 0 1 3.00 Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats HENDERSON LD DE/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HENDERSON LD DE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENDERSON LD DE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.