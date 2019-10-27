Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Stock Position Cut by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.97 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $161,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

