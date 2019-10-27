Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,512,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,130,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

