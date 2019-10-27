Head-To-Head Survey: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PFSweb and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.24%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.16 million 0.19 $1.23 million $0.29 11.14 BSQUARE $73.41 million 0.19 -$13.74 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 0.15% 10.54% 2.67% BSQUARE -22.82% -52.91% -29.68%

Summary

PFSweb beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

