Head to Head Survey: AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NYSE:LSXMB)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

AT&T has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 9.47% 13.38% 4.75% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $170.76 billion 1.58 $19.37 billion $3.52 10.49 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.77 billion 2.39 N/A N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AT&T and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 6 7 0 2.54 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $38.27, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AT&T beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

