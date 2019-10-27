Head-To-Head Analysis: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.21% 0.16% 0.09% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 47.22% 12.42% 6.83%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 6 4 0 2.27 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $32.91, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $3.71, suggesting a potential downside of 92.16%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 4.10 $13.39 million $2.45 10.61 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $89.23 million 6.80 $43.71 million $3.70 12.79

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

