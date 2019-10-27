Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE) Trading Down 0.1%

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RORE)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.84, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RORE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

