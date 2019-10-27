Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.34, 206,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 259,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Harrow Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harrow Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $34,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $115,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

