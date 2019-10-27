Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The firm’s product and technology launches, in sync with the “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” growth plan, are likely to expand product portfolio and customer base. In a bid to establish itself as the leader in the electrification of motorcycles, Harley-Davidson will launch the high-techLiveWire, which will boost sales and prospects.Notably, the firm is emphasizing on bolstering dealer networks.However, with the lack of youth appeal and fewer people riding motorcycles, sales of Harley Davidson’s bikes are on the decline, both domestically and internationally.Due to incremental tariff costs, and restructuring and marketing expenses, the company has trimmed its full-year operating margin guidance. The company’s elevated leverage of 71% is also a concern. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOG. DA Davidson reissued a sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.29.

HOG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,283. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

