Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,297. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $561.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.