Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSNF opened at $4.29 on Friday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.