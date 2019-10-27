GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading 37.5% Higher

GrowMax Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s share price traded up 37.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 34,278 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 29,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

