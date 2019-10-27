GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $351.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

