Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 80,738 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,274,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 80,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $126,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $854,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

