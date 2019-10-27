Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 56,075 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,937,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Walmart were worth $230,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. 2,564,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

