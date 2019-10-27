Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $280.57 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,044 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.90% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $280,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 288,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.57. The stock had a trading volume of 448,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,305. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

