Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,394 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,927.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,824 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

