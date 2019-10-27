Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 22,486 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 298,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,555.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 271,557 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $49.71 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

