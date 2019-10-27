Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after acquiring an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

