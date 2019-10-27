Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

