Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 334 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $244.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

