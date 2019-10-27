Gravity Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $161,839.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00203786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01476417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00102830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,282,427,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,427,453 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

