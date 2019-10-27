Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$68.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN remained flat at $C$64.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$52.69 and a 1-year high of C$67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.53.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

