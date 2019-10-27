Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 440,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $590,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,361,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,324,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 830,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,472 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,205,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,794 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 575,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.